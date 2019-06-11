$256.70 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will report $256.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the lowest is $255.90 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $248.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $326.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE:VLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 2,196,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,741. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,669,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,336,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,606,000 after purchasing an additional 731,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,201,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,056,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 317,658 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

