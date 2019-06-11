2,672 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

