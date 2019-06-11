$36.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post $36.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.56 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $35.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $144.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.31 billion to $145.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.66 billion to $152.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

