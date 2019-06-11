3,747 Shares in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,128,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $87,084.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,467.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,461 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.93.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

