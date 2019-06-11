4,382 Shares in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vectrus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $420.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.75 million. Analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $36,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

