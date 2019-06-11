$441.61 Million in Sales Expected for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report $441.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HCP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.30 million and the highest is $446.26 million. HCP posted sales of $469.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

HCP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,950. HCP has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

