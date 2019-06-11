$588.12 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $588.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.10 million. Nordson posted sales of $581.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $96,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Devries sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,613. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.