9,400 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 367.0% during the first quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “9,400 Shares in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/9400-shares-in-ishares-msci-turkey-etf-nasdaqtur-purchased-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.