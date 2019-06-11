Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $644,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carriage Services by 1,706.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carriage Services by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carriage Services by 858.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Carriage Services by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

