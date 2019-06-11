Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $722,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 287,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $142,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

TRST stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

