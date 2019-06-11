Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 127,546 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 33,653.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,014,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

