Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 32,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,875. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

