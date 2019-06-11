Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 614,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,768,172.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

