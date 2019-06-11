AdCoin (ACC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, AdCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AdCoin has a total market cap of $215,164.00 and $4.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,002,043 coins and its circulating supply is 15,718,340 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

