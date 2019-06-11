Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Markel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in Markel by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

In other Markel news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,163 shares of company stock worth $1,168,642. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,079.37 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

