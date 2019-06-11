Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,755 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 291.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 330,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 245,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

