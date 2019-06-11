Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

