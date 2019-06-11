Ajo LP Buys 4,445 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Ajo LP increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

UMH opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mitchell purchased 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

