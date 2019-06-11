Ajo LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ajo LP cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,072,000 after acquiring an additional 867,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,084,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,872,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

