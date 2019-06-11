Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $83,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,895,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,184 shares of company stock worth $15,063,600. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

ALGT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,521. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $153.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

