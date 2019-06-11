Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €222.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €222.00 ($258.14) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €218.59 ($254.18).

Shares of ALV opened at €207.00 ($240.70) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

