Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexander’s news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.11, for a total value of $780,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $375.33 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.75 and a 52 week high of $394.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

