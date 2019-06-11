Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,109,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 554,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,401,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after purchasing an additional 532,392 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 782,130 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,398,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,844,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 665,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/alphasimplex-group-llc-has-1-07-million-holdings-in-platform-specialty-products-corp-nysepah.html.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.