AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,077.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William K. Heiden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,599.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,750 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.