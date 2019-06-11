Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,380.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,196.39.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,860.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total value of $1,858,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 150,721.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,486,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,807,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,762,479,000 after acquiring an additional 261,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,755,140,000 after acquiring an additional 237,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,506,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.