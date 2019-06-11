American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/american-airlines-group-inc-nasdaqaal-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.