American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. HMS accounts for 3.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $65,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HMS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in HMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in HMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in HMS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HMS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on HMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $243,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 61,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,945,375.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,216.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,953. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/american-capital-management-inc-boosts-position-in-hms-holdings-corp-nasdaqhmsy.html.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.