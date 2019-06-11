American Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 110,135 Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Healthequity by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 87,736 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Healthequity from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,200. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

