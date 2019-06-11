American International Group Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 260.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,129.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $688,491. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

