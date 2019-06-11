American International Group Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 33,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $820,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $869.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

