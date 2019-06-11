Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,600. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

