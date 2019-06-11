Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.87. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,600 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 866,793 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 674,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 228,667 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Emory University grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 217,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

