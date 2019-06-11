Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. ACCO Brands also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 138.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $784.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

