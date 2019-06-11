Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. International Game Technology also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 109.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

