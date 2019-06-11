Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.51. Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 949,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $67,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 146,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $2,315,052.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $970,709. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Sunrun by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.