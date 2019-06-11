Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 11th (AP.UN, APTV, BHC, BMO, DRI, FM, FTNT, GPS, GSK, HBC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 11th:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $109.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$106.00 to C$109.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$15.25 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$34.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.75 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $191.00 to $188.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $232.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

