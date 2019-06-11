Analysts Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) PT at $79.70

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 554,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,897. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.