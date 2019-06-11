Analysts Set Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price at $91.46

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $39,625.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 6,213 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $528,788.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,189.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,277 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zendesk by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. 1,808,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,433. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

