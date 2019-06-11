Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,552 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

