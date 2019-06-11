Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 670,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 624,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

