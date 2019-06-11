AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.