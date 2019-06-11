ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Director Katherine Beirne Fallon Purchases 2,780 Shares

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Director Katherine Beirne Fallon bought 2,780 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,936.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.36. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,529,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,260 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,791,000 after acquiring an additional 524,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nysenly-director-katherine-beirne-fallon-purchases-2780-shares.html.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.