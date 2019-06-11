AO Asset Management LP Has $40.52 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 4.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $40,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $4,287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,152,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,058. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.59. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

