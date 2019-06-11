Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 7,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.37 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apergy to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

