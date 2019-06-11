Apex (CPX) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Apex has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Apex has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $97,541.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,330 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.