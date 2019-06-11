Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AINV. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 43.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 213.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.