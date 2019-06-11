Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/archford-capital-strategies-llc-has-2-35-million-position-in-ishares-core-aggressive-allocation-etf-nysearcaaoa.html.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.