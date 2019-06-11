Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 227.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 233.3% in the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,863. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.88, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.49, for a total value of $27,223.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,609.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,313 shares of company stock worth $42,071,689. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

