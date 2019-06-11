Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $145,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,175,000 after buying an additional 138,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.36.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

