Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

